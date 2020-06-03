Netanyahu asks the state to pay NIS 600,000 in back taxes for his home

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked that the state pay NIS 600,000 in back taxes for his private home in Caesarea, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.The Tax Authority requested Netanyahu pay taxes for 2013-2018.In 2018 a law was passed that exempts serving prime ministers from paying taxes.Faced with this demand, Netanyahu allegedly seeks “creative ways” to avoid paying the tax or to have the state pay it on his behalf, the news channel reported.In response to the report, Netanyahu’s office said that no other prime minister was asked to pay such taxes and never was any Israeli leader asked to pay taxes retroactively.