Netanyahu, Bennett meet to handover position of prime minister



For the first time in Israel's history, the position was not transferred in a formal ceremony, with Netanyahu insisting on a private meeting instead.

The meeting lasted around 25 minutes.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday afternoon as part of the process of handing over the position of prime minister.