Netanyahu calls for new hearing on demolishing home of Ben Yigal's killer

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the coronavirus cabinet meeting Thursday, saying he sees "great importance in holding another hearing on the house demolition of the terrorist who murdered the late Amit Ben Yigal."St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal was killed in May after a rock was thrown at him during an operation in the West Bank.Netanyahu added that the attorney-general responded to his request, which is also shared by the Defense Ministry."It is important that all those who harm Israeli citizens be prosecuted," he finished.