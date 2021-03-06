The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Anti-Netanyahu protesters ramp up demonstrations ahead of elections

A statement by the Black Flags Movement noted that notable Israeli artists, activists and lecturers will attend several main junctions in order to show their support.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 6, 2021 20:54
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, on December 05, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, on December 05, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
With the elections fast-approaching, the weekly nationwide protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off bigger and louder than usual in recent weeks on Saturday – the 37th consecutive week of protests.
The protest group the Black Flags Movement announced that this week's protest was recognizing the demonstrations nearing the one-year mark since they first kicked off in the summer of 2020.
Protesters gathered at some 550 central junctions, squares and bridges across the country starting Saturday afternoon, calling on Netanyahu to resign over his ongoing criminal trial, before coming together to the protests' central meeting points in Jerusalem and Caesarea.
A statement by the Black Flags noted that famed Israeli artists, activists and lecturers will attend several main junctions in order to show their support.
These included sculptor Itay Zalait, industrial designer and lecturer Nitzan Waisberg, writer Eshkol Nevo and others.
The statement also criticized the Likud Party for deliberately trying to harm protesters. 
"The defendant (Netanyahu) and his supporters are doing everything in their power to hurt the protest movement. Cyber warfare, physical assaults and incitement coming from the Likud elections campaign have become normal," a Black Flags statement read.
"This culture of incitement and hate is directed toward anyone who opposes the defendant heading this government. This madness must come to an end on March 23. The protests will continue," the statement added.
The statement reflected the reality met by several protests on Saturday.
One protester was reportedly assaulted near Moshav Yavne'el in northern Israel. "Two haredi young men walked past us and started tearing down signs .. one of them attacked a protester, tossed her glasses and her phone ... she was bleeding from her nose," a protester told N12.
Other violent and verbal assaults directed at protesters were reported in Tel Aviv, Karmiel, Moshav Eliakim, Solelim Junction and Jalama Bridge near Haifa.


