Netanyahu – Gantz meeting ends without any resolutions

The Monday meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz ended without any resolutions, Walla reported.



The meeting attempted to deal with the up and coming annexation of the Jordan Valley and one third of the West Bank as well as passing the Norwegian law, both complex issues had not been resolved.



The Norwegian law, if passed, would allow ministers to resign and their spot will be given to the other person in line in their own party list. This is important due to Blue and White losing its partners, Yesh Atid and Telem, when Gantz decided to form the coalition with Netanyahu.



Without such a law, the spot will be given to the next person in the original list which included Yesh Atid and Telem members.



On Sunday, Channel 13 reported that the US demands the government will reach a consensus before it annexes anything and that US Ambassador David Friedman finds himself in a position of having to mediate between Netanyahu and Gantz over what sort of annexation Israel is seeking to have.



Netanyahu announced the annexation, part of US President Donald Trump’s Deal of the Century, will take place in July.