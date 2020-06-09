Norwegian Law to finish being prepared for second and third reading

The Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee will finish preparing the Norwegian Law for its second and third reading on Tuesday.

MK Ya'acov Asher told Maariv, Jerusalem Post's sister publication, "According to the plan, the Norwegian Law will pass today in the committee. We are in the process of finishing preparing the law, and it will go to its second and third reading in the beginning of next week."It's not a secret, that in the current situation, there's distress in the Knesset. I strived from the beginning to expedite the passing of this law as quickly as possible, in order to clear the table for the more important things that the committee needs to deal with in the near future, such as the Coronavirus Powers Act, and other important things."