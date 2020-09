The briefings covered the current situation in different among various countries and companies, alongside the continued efforts being made to develop a vaccine in Israel. Netanyahu asked that no budgetary barriers be considered as part of the efforts.

The briefings also addressed the use of rapid test kits for quickly identifying the coronavirus pandemic, while suggesting ways of increasing their use among the public.

