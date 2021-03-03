Netanyahu: ICC war crimes probe is 'pure antisemitism'

New Hope head Gideon Sa’ar called the decision "despicable." He said that to investigate the actions of “the world’s most ethical military,” the IDF, which protects “the most threatened country in the world,” Israel, is “morally twisted.”

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin called the ICC ruling “hypocritical” and said it is “antisemitism in every sense.”

“While many countries are serial violators of human rights, the court opted to investigate Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East,” he added.

Calling it “a pre-determined game,” he complained that instead of the ICC looking into the actions of Syrian President Bashar Assad, “the right of Israel to defend itself is being challenged.”