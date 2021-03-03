Netanyahu: ICC war crimes probe is 'pure antisemitism'

"The biased International Criminal Court in The Hague reached a decision that is pure antisemitism," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday following the ICC's announcement that it is investigating alleged war crimes by both Israel and Hamas.
"It decided that our brave and moral soldiers that fight against the cruel terrorists are the terrorists," he continued. "It decided that when we build a house in our eternal capital, Jerusalem, it is a war crime."
President Reuven Rivlin called the decision a “scandalous” decision and added that Israel is “proud of its soldiers, our sons and daughters… who keep watch over their land.”
Rivlin said, “We will all be on guard to ensure they will not be harmed due to this decision.”
New Hope head Gideon Sa’ar called the decision "despicable." He said that to investigate the actions of “the world’s most ethical military,” the IDF, which protects “the most threatened country in the world,” Israel, is “morally twisted.”
Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman slammed the ICC decision as “hypocritical and antisemitic.”
Calling it “a pre-determined game,” he complained that instead of the ICC looking into the actions of Syrian President Bashar Assad, “the right of Israel to defend itself is being challenged.”
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin called the ICC ruling “hypocritical” and said it is “antisemitism in every sense.”
“While many countries are serial violators of human rights, the court opted to investigate Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East,” he added.