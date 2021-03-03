Yesha Council and Im Tirzu on ICC ruling: Antisemitic, unrealistic ruling

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2021 16:51
Yesha Council slammed the Wednesday International Criminal Court's decision to initiate a formal investigation into Israel's activities in the Palestinian territories.
The council called the decision antisemitic and without understanding how “the settlement benefited the everyday lives of the Arab population.” 
“The ICC showed today it has no desire to deliver justice,” the council said, “but to terrorize the State of Israel.” 
In addition, Im Tirzu said that, “This is an antisemitic decision which has no relation to reality."
It also claimed this “ridiculous” decision happened due to “all the de-legitimation groups working against Israel in the international scene.” They listed Breaking the Silence and B’Tselem as such entities. 
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the “proper Zionist response” is to place Palestinian leaders in Israeli courts for alleged war crimes and annex the West Bank. 
    
