Netanyahu: 'Israel not at the front of the queue for COVID-19 vaccines'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of his faction meeting on Monday that "we have been able to reduce the morbidity. After easing restrictions we will eventually reach the vaccination phase. The problem is that there are 120 key players trying to develop them and it is difficult, there are a maximum of four companies close to actually achieving it."

"We are trying to develop one ourselves, but that will take time. We want to order the vaccines and the queue is set according to the size of the country, and since we are a small country we are not at the front of the queue. We are trying to use the special connections we have in order to advance in line. I'm pretty optimistic," he added.