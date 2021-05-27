Netanyahu meets with JFNA delegation that came to stand with Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with the JFNA delegation, May 27, 2021. (Credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin met with the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) delegation on Thursday, who came to show support and solidarity with Israel in face of the security situation and the narrative war that Israel has been waging recently.

JFNA is an umbrella organization which represents the interests of 146 Jewish Federations, according to their website, and is responsible for the distribution of more than $3 billion.

The delegation was headed by JFNA President and CEO Eric D. Fingerhut.