Netanyahu to meet candidates for president

The prime minister will decide after the meetings whether to endorse one of the candidates or remain neutral. Voting for president is conducted by secret ballot among the 120 MKs.

Netanyahu has been under pressure from Likud activists to endorse Peretz. The effort to persuade Netanyahu has been led by Benny Kashriel, who is mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, where Peretz resides.

In the last race for president seven years ago, Netanyahu officially endorsed Likud candidate Reuven Rivlin but then did everything possible to defeat him.

In a blow to Herzog , Likud MK Keti Sheetrit, switched her allegiance from Herzog to Peretz.

Sheetrit said she endorsed Herzog and signed the document enabling his candidacy before she knew that Peretz would run and then Peretz persuaded her to back her.

