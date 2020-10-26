Netanyahu not going into isolation following PMO secretary's infection

Following reports on Monday morning of a secretary in the Prime Minister's' Office who tested positive for COVID-19, an epidemiological inquiry was conducted with the aim of breaking the chain of infection.

The inquiry found that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not required to enter quarantine.

The prime minister and his staff were tested for coronavirus later on Monday and were all found negative, though the patients can still infect others before tests are able to detect the presence of the virus.

All employees and other people who came into contact with the employee at the office have been individually instructed by Health Ministry officials on how to proceed.