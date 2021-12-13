The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu refused to fund IDF attack on Iran in 2019 - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 20:40
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned down IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi's request for funds to prepare a military attack against Iran in 2019, Channel 13 reported on Monday evening.
Netanyahu, currently serving as the opposition head, reportedly refused Kohavi's request due to the lack of a state budget, as his government failed to pass one. 
According to the report, Kohavi asked Netanyahu to fund military action against Iran several times throughout Israel's political crisis from 2019 to 2021 and was continuously denied funds by the former prime minister.
The two defense ministers during this period, Naftali Bennett and Benny Gantz, both attempted to convince Netanyahu alongside Kohavi but were unsuccessful, according to the report. 
Netanyahu quickly responded to the report, stating that "huge sums were invested in advancing capabilities to thwart the Iranian nuclear program up to and including 2019."
Israeli family injured in West Bank stone throwing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:03 PM
Israeli arrested after harassing stewards in American Airlines flight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 07:29 PM
Merav Michaeli meets with US ambassador Tom Nides
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 07:17 PM
Two police killed in militant attack in Indian Kashmir
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 06:43 PM
Two IDF soldiers injured in car crash on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 06:21 PM
Saudi Arabia plans $100 bln renewables investment, says minister
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 05:54 PM
Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria's prime minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 04:19 PM
All 30 trapped in tunnel fire in northern Israel rescued
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 03:55 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 444 new cases, 96 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 12:06 PM
Israeli soccer player Eran Zahavi's home broken into for second time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:31 AM
One dead, 14 injured in shooting at a vigil in Texas
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 06:56 AM
Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 06:07 AM
Eight confirmed dead, eight missing at Kentucky candle factory
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 01:45 AM
Kentucky governor requests major disaster declaration - FEMA chief
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 01:24 AM
Strike in all health systems starting Wednesday - Nurses' Federation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2021 11:41 PM
