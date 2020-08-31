Netanyahu said lockdowns possible if Israel reaches 700 critical patients

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on a possible future lockdown saying that it would only happen if there is an increase in critical patients, according to Ynet news.Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel should “wait until there is a serious indicator before initiating harsh measures.” Netanyahu stated that smaller lockdowns might happen but that a nation-wide lockdown would be considered when there were between 700 and 800 critical patients.