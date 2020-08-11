Netanyahu slams Mandelblit in a letter, accuses him of inaction

In a letter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote to Attorney-General Avihai Mandeblit, the prime minister accused the attorney-general of "inaction in face of the calls to murder me and my family members and rape my wife. It is not less than outrageous," according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.Netanayhu further added that unlike previously, he hopes to elicit a proper response this time, something other than "yet another bureaucratic rejection letter in a twisted language."