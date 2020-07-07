Netanyahu: Summer camps must be closed immediately – report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the National Security Council demand that summer camps for children aged fifth grade and higher will be closed immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Kan tweeted on Tuesday evening.



Sadetsky mentioned the decision to open schools again as one reason the virus is spreading across the country.

Israel is currently facing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and the growing numbers of patients and the new restrictions led to the resignation of former Public health head, Prof. Sigal Sadetsky on Tuesday.

The number of new patients passed 1,000 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported.