Netanyahu: I have been talking to other Arab leaders apart from UAE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the key to communicating with other Middle East country is discretion.

By TAMAR BEERI  
AUGUST 16, 2020 19:56
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday evening that he has been speaking with political leaders from Arab countries, in addition to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following the agreement between Israel and the UAE which was announced the previous week.
He stated that he spoke with political leaders in Oman and "other countries," and that the key to such discussions is discretion.
"We are making history, and we are changing history," Netanyahu claimed. "It is good for the United States and it is good for Israel."
The Fox News journalist praised the deal with the UAE and said that it is impressive that The Jerusalem Post is now available in the country.
"This is peace of the strong and I think peace of the hopeful for the future," Netanyahu said.
He later spoke about the current regional tensions surrounding Iran and stated, "Iran is committing murder... throughout the Middle East. It's everywhere, sowing mayhem."
Netanyahu then criticized the United Nations' decision not to extend the Iran arms embargo, as pushed forth by the US.


