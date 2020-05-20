Netanyahu responds to Khamenei: Regime faces danger from Israel

Anyone who threatens Israel will himself be threatened, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khaminei via Twitter on Wednesday.“Khamenei’s threats to carry out ‘The Final Solution’ against Israel bring to mind the Nazi ‘Final Solution’ plan to annihilate the Jewish People,” Netanyahu said. “He should know that any regime that threatens the destruction of the State of Israel faces a similar danger.”Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called for the West Bank to be “armed” and compared the Palestinians there to Hamas in Gaza.“The only thing that can reduce Palestinian hardships is the hand of power,” he tweeted. “Otherwise, compromise won’t reduce a bit of the cruelty of this usurping, evil, wolf-like entity.”Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.