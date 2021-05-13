Netanyahu to Lod police: 'You will receive support, do not be afraid'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Lod on Thursday against the backdrop of violent riots occurring nightly throughout the mixed southern Jewish-Arab city.

Netanyahu said during his visit that there is no greater threat than the internal disturbances brewing in Lod.

"What we need now is strength and power, and backing for the police," Netanyahu said, adding that IDF forces can be brought into the city if need be to restore its order, as former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin did in the past.