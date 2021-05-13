The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to Lod police: 'You will receive support, do not be afraid'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 18:04
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Lod on Thursday against the backdrop of violent riots occurring nightly throughout the mixed southern Jewish-Arab city.
Netanyahu said during his visit that there is no greater threat than the internal disturbances brewing in Lod.
"What we need now is strength and power, and backing for the police," Netanyahu said, adding that IDF forces can be brought into the city if need be to restore its order, as former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin did in the past.
Netanyahu promised that police forces in the city will receive the full backing of the Israeli government, and that they should not be worried about national inquiries into tactics used to quell the violence — adding that there is current cooperation between the government, police and legal entities.
"You will receive support, do not be afraid," Netanyahu said.
