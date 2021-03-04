Netanyahu: We won't let 'a bunch of ayatollahs' in Iran wipe us off map

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that he would never let the Islamic Republic of Iran wipe Israel off the map, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday."As the prime minister of the one and only Jewish state, we are not going to let a bunch of ayatollahs... wipe us off the map of history," he said.This comes amid worries that US President Joe Biden is seeking to reenter a nuclear deal with Iran, which Netanyahu has been staunchly opposed to.However, Netanyahu, who has had a long-time relationship with Biden, insists the US president is a "friend of Israel.""I've known Joe Biden for close to 40 years," he told Fox News. "I think Joe Biden is a friend of Israel. I know he is."He added though that: "Sometimes with the best of friends, we can have differences of opinion."