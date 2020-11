A new National Emergency Authority (NEA) head and IDF ombudsman were appointed on Thursday evening in a ceremy attended by Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Ministry Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Defense Ministry director-general Amir Eshel and Home Front Command commander Gen. Uri Gordin.Yoram Lardo was appointed as NEA head, replacing Nochi Mandel who served as acting NEA head.Ofer Sarig was appointed as IDF ombudsman, who had previously been acting IDF ombudsman.