New online system to file for tax refunds

Salaried employees can now apply online for tax refunds (form 135) on the Tax Authority website. The form can be found here

The new online form replaces a previous form that was more complicated and should make it easier for an estimated 300,000 applicants a year to claim tax refunds. Among possible reasons for claiming refunds are due to changes in a person's family status, tax credit points, or a change in disability status.

The new service is part of Israel's Tax Authority's continued effort to improve its online services, the authority said. A new system for coordinating income from multiple employers should also be available online soon, it added.