New York State Bar moves to revoke Rudy Giuliani's membership - report

Democratic lawmakers called on the bar to investigate Giuliani after hearing of his 'trial by combat' speech before the Capitol riots.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AARON REICH  
JANUARY 11, 2021 17:43
Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)
Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)
The New York State Bar Association has moved to revoke membership for US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, NBC reported.

This news follows calls for the bar association to do so following the revelation of Giuliani's speech ahead of last Wednesday's Capitol riots, where he called for a "trial by combat," according to Newsweek.
In the speech, Giuliani told Trump supporters that there should be a trial by combat to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US elections. “If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail,” he said at the time, according to CNN.
That same day, mobs of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol while Congress was certifying Biden's electoral victory. The incident saw gunfire, bombs brought to the site, people climbing the walls and lawmakers being forced to evacuate. It was highly publicized and resulted in five deaths, along with many arrests.
After Giuliani's speech became known in the aftermath of the incident, Democratic congressmen Ted Lieu (California) and Mondaire Jones (New York) called on the bar to investigate Giuliani.
"We will hold responsible everyone involved with the attempted coup, including the attorney to [the president], Rudy Giuliani," Lieu said over Twitter.

This is a developing story.


