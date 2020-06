New Zealand reported on Monday that the last coronavirus patient in the country has completely recovered – and now, for the first time since February 28 – there are no active cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.It has been 17 days since New Zealand reported any cases of new infections, but some warn that the virus may start spreading again as a result of people arriving from other countries. A total of 1,500 people were infected by coronavirus in New Zealand, 22 of them died.