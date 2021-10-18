NII sends heating grant to 280,000 retirees

Israel's National Insurance Institute transferred a heating grant of NIS 563 to the bank accounts of approximately 280,000 elderly people Monday.

The purpose of the grant is to facilitate the elderly in electricity payments during the winter season, NII said. The grant cost a total of NIS 150 million and was automatically deposited into the bank accounts of those eligible.

The grant is paid to senior citizens who have reached retirement age and receive an income supplement, as well as those receiving disability or Holocaust survivors' pensions.

"For the winter and the corona era that has not yet passed us by, the grant is expected to help, even slightly, the senior citizens, to warm their homes during the cold winter days," said NII Director-General Meir Spiegler.