“This red line will not be crossed again, next time it happens we will cancel the sanction,” said the committee’s chairman, Labor MK Gilad Kariv.

Earlier this week, a NIS 5,000 fine was approved for those who fly to countries under travel ban – at the moment Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa – without obtaining the required permission from the devoted special governmental committee.

Israelis who travel to countries classified as high-risk for coronavirus will now be subject to a NIS 5,000 fine if they do not have a valid permit to do so.On Wednesday, the Constitution and Law Committee discussed the government’s decision to declare the violation of a corona-related directive – the prohibition to travel to banned countries - a criminal sanction without seeking a parliamentary approval.