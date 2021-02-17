Northern Israelis receive fake message about coronavirus vaccine

Residents of northern Israel received a fake message on Wednesday sent from a source using Magen David Adom's name (MDA) regarding the coronavirus vaccine, Ynet reported.The message stated that "all vaccinated people from the city of Tiberias and the north who have been vaccinated in the last two days must get an urgent blood test due to infectious viruses detected in vaccines," according to Ynet.Residents called the MDA hotline, and representatives asserted that the message was not sent on MDA's behalf.