Ofer Berkovitch joins Gideon Sa'ar's Party

The opposition leader of the Jerusalem City Council, Ofer Berkovitch, announced on Wednesday that he will be running for Knesset with the New Hope Party of prime ministerial hopeful Gideon Sa'ar in the March 23 election.Berkovitch has headed the Hitorerut Party on the city council and has run unsuccessfully for mayor of Jerusalem in the past. He has been a member of the city council for over a decade, and has served as deputy mayor. "Berkovitch is an example of the kind of young leadership that takes responsibility and fights for the future," Sa'ar said.Berkovitch has turned down opportunities to run for Knesset with other parties in the past.