Ohana on Mt. Meron tragedy: I will stand up and take responsibility

"I am responsible " wrote Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, in a facebook statement on Saturday evening."I was at Meron that night, I returned to Meron the following morning. The difference was like night and day. At night there was joy, dancing, singing, and prayer. In the day there were trucks full of the bodies of the deceased, tears, suffering, and indescribable sadness." he continued.He promised that he is ready to face any investigation and answer all questions placed before him, and said that whilst he does take responsibility, that responsibility does not mean guilt, as this could have happened any other year.He ended the statement by saying that he everything possible is being done to make sure that Israel never again experience a disaster like this.