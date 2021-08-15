Fuel tank explodes in northern Lebanon, at least 20 killed

An fuel tank exploded in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon on Saturday night, killing at least 20 people and injuring at least seven, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Some 22 divisions of the Red Cross arrived at the scene to transfer the dead and wounded. Initial reports indicated that many of the injuries were severe.

A number of people were missing after the blast, according to An-Nahar. Hospitals in the area began requesting blood donations to treat the wounded.

The cause of the explosion is as of yet unclear.

On Saturday, the Lebanese Army had announced that it was searching gas stations and confiscating hoarded fuel, as the country suffers from an oil shortage amid a worsening economic crisis

Lebanon's Janoubia news reported that the explosion took place in fuel tanks that had been confiscated by the Lebanese Army.

"Our hearts on this night are with the people of Al-Tleil and Akkar," tweeted Lebanese PM Gebran Bassil. "We pray for the mercy of the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and injured."

Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri responded to the disaster on Saturday night, stating "The Akkar massacre is not different from the port massacre ."

"May God have mercy on the martyrs and put them in peace. May God heal the wounded and injured," tweeted Hariri. "What would have happened in the two crimes, if there was a state that respects people, is its officials would resign, starting with the president of the republic to the last person responsible for this neglect. Enough is enough. The lives and security of the Lebanese are a priority."

"Akkar is one of the poorest and most deprived regions of Lebanon, and it is now living in an actual, not a metaphorical, hell," wrote Lebanese journalist Diana Moukalled on Twitter. "The fuel thieves and the criminal political class are responsible for the massacre of the night that killed twenty people and wounded."

This is a developing story.