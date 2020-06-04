Olmert: Not a dime of the public’s money was spent on my home

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert slammed Likud MK Miki Zohar who asked a reporter on Thursday “when was the last time someone spoke about who paid for Olmert’s private home when he was in office?”“Not a dime of the public’s money was spent on my Tel Aviv apartment when I was in office,” Olmert told News 13. Zohar's remark was in connection to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking to avoid paying back taxes on his private home.The Tax Authority requested Netanyahu pay NIS 600,000 for due taxes for 2013-2018.In 2018 a law was passed that exempts serving prime ministers from paying taxes.