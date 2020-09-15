The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Oman expected to send representative to Israel normalization deal signing

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 16:54
Oman is expected to send a representative to Tuesday's White House ceremony where Israel will sign normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a senior administration official said.
The official said Oman's ambassador to the United States was expected to attend. The development was likely to fuel speculation that Oman could be the next Gulf state to sign a normalization deal with Israel.
Galilee Medical Center reopens for new coronavirus patients
Justice Department subpoenas John Bolton's publisher
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 07:22 PM
Several drive-through coronavirus testing stations to close until Friday
Charges against Prime Minister's Residence's housekeeper dropped
President Rivlin: Breaking the infection chains is 'our task'
Knesset Speaker Levin praises UAE, Bahrain leaders in Arabic
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 09/15/2020 04:40 PM
UAE FM: Normalization 'way forward' for the region
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 04:39 PM
Trump: No problem in selling F-35s to UAE
Bank Leumi signs MOU with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 04:06 PM
Migrants stranded by Lesbos fire resist new temporary camp
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 02:40 PM
Gov't paid close to NIS 6 billion in grants by August
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/15/2020 02:39 PM
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange takes uptrend
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/15/2020 02:37 PM
Arab MK Tibi's aide tests positive for coronavirus
Gallant: 9,000 students will take school tests during lockdown
Germany plans to take in around 1,500 migrants from Greek islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 12:59 PM
