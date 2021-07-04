The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abraham Initiatives: 'More than half of Arabs murdered are young people'

According to new data by the organization, 26 young Arabs up to the age of 30 lost their lives this year in circumstances related to violence and crime.

By GADI ZAIG  
JULY 4, 2021 06:09
A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021.
(photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
(photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
The Abraham Initiatives came out with a report on Saturday which states that "more than half of Arabs murdered are young people up to the age of 30."
The Abraham Initiatives is a a non-profit organization based in three cities: Lod, New York City and London. The organization is named after the common biblical ancestor of both Jews and Arabs: Abraham.
Their statement came soon after Khaled Amar N'Ahash, a 19-year-old resident from Nazareth was killed in a shooting incident on Friday night, to which the initiative stated: "The involvement of young people in incidents of violence and crime is directly related to the fact that this age group has been neglected and has no dedicated frameworks. The state must promote solutions for this group." 
A new video uploaded by the organization (in Hebrew) has them analyze the consistent involvement of young people in violent conflicts, which can be found below:
More data by them reports that since the beginning of 2021, 42 Arabs in Israel have died in circumstances related to violence and crime. Eight of them were women, and all murders that occurred were done using a firearm. 
The Abraham Initiatives' goal is to promote equal rights and citizenships between Israel's Jewish and Arab residents, according to their website. 
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 


