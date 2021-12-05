The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Hadassah discovers mechanism contributing to cancer in overweight women

Earlier studies have found that several types of cancer are directly affected by obesity, including breast cancer, which is dependent on the hormone estrogen in postmenopausal women.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 18:04

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 18:26
Dividing cancer cell (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Dividing cancer cell
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Hadassah-University Medical Center researchers said they have found the mechanism that contributes to the aggressive progression of breast cancer in overweight women.
“In the new study, we were able to characterize one of the mechanisms of increased progression of breast cancer in overweight patients – a growing phenomenon in Western countries,” said Prof. Tamar Peretz, who was the clinician involved in the study led by Prof. Michael Elkin.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The study was published in the peer-reviewed Cancer Research journal. Elkin recently received a grant from the Israel Cancer Research Fund to continue this research.
Specifically, the researchers were able to demonstrate the role of the enzyme called heparanase and its effect on cancer in overweight patients.
Heparanase is a unique enzyme that was previously characterized and cloned by Prof. Israel Vlodavsky at Hadassah. This enzyme, Peretz explained, plays a central role in the ability of cancer cells to penetrate blood vessels, thus contributing to the progression of the cancer process through the development of metastases.
THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
“We wanted to understand the mechanism by which the link between obesity and cancerous growth exists and what its exact effect is,” she said.
According to Peretz, earlier studies have found that several types of cancer are directly affected by obesity, including breast cancer, which is dependent on the hormone estrogen in post-menopausal women. She said that cancer manifests itself more aggressively and treatments are often less effective in overweight patients diagnosed with estrogen-dependent breast cancer.
The team used obese mice to do their study, dividing them into two groups. One group had the presence of the enzyme heparanase, and the other didn’t. What they found was that when they deleted the ability of the heparanase to act, the mice were no longer resistant to therapy.
“The unequivocal finding was that in a mouse lacking the enzyme heparanase, obesity had no effect at all on tumor development,” Peretz said.
Next, she said, the goal would be to develop customized treatments for patients based on knowledge of this mechanism.  


Tags cancer hadassah hospital breast cancer overweight Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by