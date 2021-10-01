Organization of Bus Drivers issues statement regarding accident

The Organization of Bus Drivers in Israel from the Histadrut, Israel's national trade union, has issued a statement in response to the funeral of driver Asher Basson, who was involved in the accident up north several days ago.

"Basson was a professional driver with extensive experience in the field of transportation. For lack of regulated places for drivers to refresh. Without treating the root of the problem in the bus industry, we will, God forbid, repeatedly see such horrific accidents."

The statement comes after a deadly bus crash in the Galilee, which killed five people as well as Basson and injured over 40.