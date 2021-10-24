Over 1,300 apartments approved for sale in West Bank

Marketing tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank were published on Sunday by the Israel Land Authority and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin.

The announcement includes 729 units in Ariel, 346 units in Beit El, 102 in Elkana, 96 units in Geva Binyamin, 57 units in Emanuel, 22 units in Karnei Shomron and one unit in Beitar Illit.

"As we promised, we delivered," said Elkin. "Strengthening and expanding Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is a necessary and very important thing in the vision of the Zionist enterprise. After a long period of stagnation in construction in Judea and Samaria, I welcome the marketing of over 1,000 housing units. I will continue to maintain Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria."

Meretz MK Mossi Raz expressed outrage at the announcement, stressing that "the right-wing government does not count Meretz" and is "10 degrees to the right of the previous government."

View of the Israeli settlement of Ariel, in the West Bank on July 2, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90 (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

The NGO Peace Now also expressed opposition to the tenders, saying "Again it has been proven that this is not a government of change, but a right-wing government on steroids."

"The commitment to a political status quo turned out to be a laundering of words on the way to Netanyahu's annexation policy," said Peace Now. "It is unfortunate to see how while the right is celebrating another step that promotes a binational state, supporters of the two state [solution] within the government are silent. Labor and Meretz must wake up and demand an immediate halt to the construction frenzy in the settlements that harms the prospect of a future political solution."

The 346 units in Beit El were approved by the former government, but ran into difficulties due to the planned apartments being on territory belonging to the Binyamin Regional Brigade. The head of the Beit El council Shai Alon worked with the relevant parties in the Prime Minister's Office and Housing Ministry in order to obtain the approval for the tenders which were approved on Sunday.

"This is a holiday for Beit El," said Alon. "We have now taken the critical step in order to evacuate the IDF and bring the cranes to start work. Together with extensive commercial areas to be built, we will soon be able to see in Beit El images we have not known on the way to becoming a mother city in Israel and the capital of Binyamin."