Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment," and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts.

Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.