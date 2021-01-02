Pakistan arrests alleged militant group leader on terror financing charge

Pakistan on Saturday arrested a man accused of being a leader of an Islamist militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a counter-terrorism official said.The arrest is in relation to terrorism financing, the official said, and not a specific militant attack."Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing," a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani province of Punjab said.The suspect is said to have been running a medical dispensary to collect and disburse funds for militant activities, the spokesman said.