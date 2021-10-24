Palestinian Authority PM Shtayyeh to meet European leaders

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh will fly out to Europe on Monday, ahead of scheduled meetings in Brussels, Luxembourg and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, KAN News reported on Sunday.

According to reports, Shtayyeh's goals in those meetings are to increase support for the peace process and the Palestinian budget.

In addition, he reportedly plans on requesting European leaders to pile pressure on Israel to allow east Jerusalem residents to participate in elections to the Palestinian parliament.