Palestinian forces thwart attack against IDF - report

Despite the Palestinian Authority's announcement that it will halt all security ties with Israel amid Israel's efforts to annex the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank, Palestinian forces nevertheless thwarted an attack against IDF soldiers on the outskirts of Jenin, Israel's Ynet reported on Sunday.According to the report, a Palestinian terror cell hid dozens of pipe bombs near a road oftentimes used by IDF soldiers when they come to arrest people in Jenin. Palestinian forces discovered this and were able to thwart the attack.The Ynet report does not mention how they were able to do so.