A 26-year-old Palestinian man named Saddam Bani Odeh was killed in violent clashes with IDF forces on Tuesday morning in the town of Tubas in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

The forces in question were from the IDF's Duvdevan unit, and the man was linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to Ma'ariv.

The clashes erupted after the IDF entered the town in order to carry out an arrest.