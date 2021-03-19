Palestinian shot by IDF fire near Nablus - report

A Palestinian man has been shot in the head by Israeli fire in the Beit Dajan area near Nablus on Friday, Palestinian media reported, citing the Palestinian health ministry.The man's name is Sheikh Atef Yousef Hanaisheh, in his 40s, and he was shot in close-range while protesting a Jewish settlement in the area.The protest included rock throwing.According to the report, Hanaisheh died of his injuries while in transit to the hospital.The IDF has not confirmed his death.This is a developing story.