Palestinian sources reported on Thursday night that IAF aircraft had begun striking Palestinian targets within Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, four fires broke out in several Jewish localities in the Eshkol Regional Council, close to the Gaza Strip on Thursday as a result of incendiary balloons launched from within the Strip, Israeli media reported.

Fire and rescue crews worked on the scene along with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund to extinguish the fires.