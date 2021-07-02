IDF aircraft strike in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

A spokesperson for the IDF reported on Thursday night that IAF aircraft had struck a Hamas wepons manufacturing facility in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons which were launched towards Israel earlier in the day."The IDF will respond strongly to terrorist attempts from the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.
The components which were damaged in the strike were equipment for weapons research and development, the IDF said.
Earlier on Thursday, four fires broke out in several Jewish localities in the Eshkol Regional Council, close to the Gaza Strip on Thursday as a result of incendiary balloons launched from within the Strip, Israeli media reported.
Fire and rescue crews worked on the scene along with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund to extinguish the fires.
