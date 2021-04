After releasing him from the tractor, the team examined him, finding no signs of life and severe multi-systemic injuries, eventually determining his death at the scene. MDA medics and paramedics, assisted by an IDF medical force, reported finding the 17-year-old unconscious and trapped under the overturned vehicle.After releasing him from the tractor, the team examined him, finding no signs of life and severe multi-systemic injuries, eventually determining his death at the scene.

A 17-year-old Palestinian teen was crushed to death in a tragic accident after his tractor overturned in an agricultural area near the settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley.