A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was fatally wounded by IDF fire during clashes in the town of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank (Samaria) on Friday, Palestinian media has reported.The Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa named the victim to be Muhammad Tamimi, and said he had been shot by Israeli security forces during a confrontation near Ramallah on Friday afternoon.He was transferred to hospital in the nearby city of Salfit, where he died of his wounds a few hours later.