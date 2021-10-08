The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinians call to mobilize at al-Aqsa after ruling on Jewish prayer

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2021 09:16
Palestinians called for a general mobilization and gathering at al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday in response to a court ruling on Wednesday which implied support for quiet Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount.
Palestinian media additionally claimed on Friday that Israeli security forces prevented some worshipers from reaching the al-Aqsa Mosque for dawn prayers, although hundreds of worshippers were reportedly present at the mosque.
The worshipers reportedly chanted "With our blood and souls we will redeem you, al-Aqsa," a chant often used amid tensions surrounding the Temple Mount.
On Wednesday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court issued a ruling stating that quiet prayer did not violate the law or police instructions on the Temple Mount.
