Israel's Caroline Tabib beat Jordan's Khetam Abu Awad in table tennis three to one at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Tabib will move on to face Thailand's Panwas Sringam on Friday afternoon.

Tabib told KAN news on Thursday that she has faced off against Abu Awad in the past, but this is the first time that she has beat her. The Jordanian coach refused to shake Tabib's hand after the match.