The buses affected by the new directive are those that run between 7 a.m and 8:30 a.m. and those that run between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in order to allow for students to arrive and return from school.

Regev said, "We are enabling the return of education to routine and bringing significant relief to the parents and students," said Regev.

Restrictions on the number of passengers on buses will be lifted on buses running during peak hours starting Wednesday, according to new directives announced by Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. The decision was made for the benefit of education system students, according to Regev.